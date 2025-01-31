Ten apprentices from the University College Isle of Man will join contemporaries from Jersey and Guernsey at the second pan-island skills competition later this month.
The event, which takes place at The Guernsey Institute on Friday, February 14, is a collaborative initiative which aims to showcase and celebrate the diverse talents of young individuals who are studying for qualifications in their chosen vocational field.
This year, apprentices will compete in six vocational areas: carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding and fabrication, trowel trades and painting and decorating.
Apprentices will compete in a series of timed challenges that will test their skills in their chosen trade.
The competitors will have the opportunity to demonstrate their expertise and problem-solving abilities under the scrutiny of industry professionals who will make up the judging panel.
The event will culminate in an awards ceremony, where the top two performers in each category will be recognised for their achievements.
Director of apprenticeships at The Guernsey Institute Chris Torode said: ‘This is a great collaborative initiative between the islands, and the perfect opportunity for our apprentices to showcase their abilities and learn from their peers.
‘As a college we are focused on ensuring that our apprenticeship programmes develop the required professional skills for our employers, and this type of event demonstrates our commitment to giving students and apprentices the broadest range of experience possible during their programme of study.
‘I am looking forward to welcoming apprentices and colleagues from the Isle of Man and Jersey for the competition and wish the best of luck to all participants.’
Principal of University College Isle of Man (UCM) Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We are thrilled to have some of our students participating in the Pan-island Skills Competition again this year.
‘This event not only highlights the exceptional talents of our apprentices but also fosters a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among the islands.
‘The Isle of Man has a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, and our apprentices are proud to carry on this tradition.
‘By competing in this event, they gain invaluable experience and exposure to industry standards, which will undoubtedly benefit their future careers.
‘We look forward to seeing our students excel and bring their unique skills to the forefront. Best of luck to all participants.’
Nick Rudkin, director of construction and engineering at Highlands College in Jersey, added: ‘We are really pleased to see 10 of the Highlands College apprentices representing Jersey at the second Pan-island Skills Competition.
‘This is a chance for the best of each trade to show off their skills whilst representing their employers, Highlands College, and the island of Jersey.
‘We are particularly pleased to see this competition expanding as it is exactly one year ago since we launched the inaugural event in Jersey.
‘When it began, there were only three trades included, but this year that will increase to six areas with apprentices from the three islands competing.’