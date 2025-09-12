Record numbers have benefitted from a specialist hydrotherapy pool in Douglas which has received £200,000 of investment.
The Glencrutchery Pool is mainly used by swimmers with additional needs and those participating in rehabilitation programmes. It is shallower than a standard pool and maintained at a warmer temperature to facilitate longer sessions.
The Isle of Man Government’s £200,000 investment in recent years has resulted in improvements including a new hoist, boiler and a UV disinfection system that reduces reliance on chemical disinfectants like chlorine.
This summer, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) delivered a full six-week holiday programme for the first time, enabling dozens of children and adults with disabilities or long-term conditions to access hydrotherapy, family swims and gentle warm-water exercise not available elsewhere on the island.
The pool has been utilised by a growing number of island charities and community groups including Tall Trees Resource Centre, Manx Mencap, the MS Society, and physiotherapists from Manx Care.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘The investment has allowed more people to use the pool safely and comfortably, particularly those with additional needs. This shows the value of investing in inclusive facilities.’
The Glencrutchery Pool is central to DESC’s disability school swimming programme, operated by Manx Sport & Recreation (MSR).
More than 350 children from specialist provision centres across the island use the pool each week during term time, with support from qualified teachers.
