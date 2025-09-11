Delays for drivers heading into Douglas are expected to last for a further week because of road works at Douglas South Quay.
The Department of Infrastructure is currently carrying out patching work at the Bridge Road, South Quay and Old Castletown Road roundabout.
This has led to the implementation of a three-way traffic light system, which was scheduled to be in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm until Thursday, September 18.
However, the traffic lights have been left on overnight at times ‘to allow ironwork to set’, which has caused delays for drivers in the area during peak traffic times.
A spokesperson from the DoI confirmed that the roadworks will be taking place from 8am until 6pm every day until 3.30pm on Thursday.