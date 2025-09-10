Plans have been revealed for the expansion of the Edan Park business park in the east of the island.
And the firm behind the development, on the outskirts of Douglas, hopes the site will attract businesses to set up on the island or relocate here.
Project bosses Hartford Homes says it will provide modern premises designed to meet a wide range of business needs.
Phase three will deliver 24 business units in a range of sizes, along with three purpose-built headquarters offices. Several units have already been sold, with all works expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Eden Park has been developed in stages over recent years. Phase one saw the opening of Riley’s Garden Centre and Robinson’s, while phase two brought the Jacksons car dealership together with additional commercial units.
A spokesperson for Eden Park said: ‘With phases one and two completed, phase three will continue to strengthen Eden Park’s position as a business park on the Isle of Man.
‘We are therefore delighted to offer this opportunity to businesses, be they existing local entities, new to the island, or those considering relocating here. These premises offer options that will meet both their current and future environmental and operational requirements.
‘Our responsible design principles feature in every unit, in keeping with our status as the first property developer on the island to achieve Biosphere Partner accreditation.’
All new units will include insulation, solar panels, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, and electric vehicle charging points.
The scheme also includes structural landscaping, with tree-lined roads, wide pedestrian and cycle routes, and provision for future bus links. Developers aim to achieve a biodiversity net gain through measures such as habitat planting, seasonal ponds, wetlands and refurbishment of an existing orchid area.
Future phases are expected to add on-site amenities, including shops and a nursery, further enhancing Eden Park’s role as a hub for businesses and the wider community.