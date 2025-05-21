If you're a business owner in the Isle of Man looking to raise your profile, boost brand awareness, and grow your sales, Media Isle of Man’s Business Club invites you to attend one of our free business growth events this June.
Media Isle of Man operates the widely-read Isle of Man Today and Gef news websites; publishes the island’s three newspapers, the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent, and the Isle of Man Courier; and has a huge highly-engaged social media audience. Our free Business Club sessions are designed to equip local business owners and entrepreneurs with fresh, innovative marketing ideas to help them expand and engage more effectively with customers.
Each year across our wider UK news group, we speak to over 1,500 businesses and currently have close to 400 active Business Club members. Now in its third year on the island, our Business Club continues to support and champion the Isle of Man’s vibrant business community.
Spaces are limited and bookings are already being taken for this year’s highly anticipated events at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort. Each session lasts approximately 45 minutes and includes a keynote presentation from an international marketing consultant. You’ll gain actionable insights into how to grow, future-proof your business, and attract more customers over the coming year.
During the event, Media Isle of Man will also unveil our exclusive 2025–26 multimedia advertising packages, available only to Business Club members. These bespoke print and digital solutions come with discounts of up to 80% off our standard rates.
At Media Isle of Man, we are proud to support and be part of the local business community. We look forward to welcoming you to one of our events.