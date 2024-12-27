Nina Johnston, managing director at Douglas-based financial services provider Equiom (Isle of Man), has been nominated for a Trustee of the Year award in the prestigious Citywealth Magic Circle Awards 2025.
With more than 30 years’ experience in the global trust and corporate services sector, Nina oversees the strategic direction of the business and also works closely with the company’s Middle East team.
The Citywealth Magic Circle Awards, which are now in their 19th year, are regarded as the Oscars of the finance world.
They recognise the best wealth managers and advisors in the private wealth industry, in particular those who invest money with charities, private families and foundations.
The awards also highlight companies in the wealth management sector that excel in the services they provide.
Equiom and fellow island businesses IQ-EQ and Ocorian have all been nominated for the Trust Company of the Year award.
Winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on May 14.
At the event, funds will be raised for the benefit of Magic Breakfast, the charity that provides breakfast for school children in underprivileged areas across the UK.