A Douglas businesswoman has been named WomenWho Solopreneur of the Year 2025 in the UK after beating more than 300 entrants.
Louise Wheeler, director of L C Consultancy and founder of Elevate You, was recognised for her leadership development work and for creating the Island’s first awards and community platform celebrating women in business.
The award comes a year after Ms Wheeler attended the same event as a finalist, an experience that inspired her to establish Elevate You.
‘The feeling in the room was amazing, and I wanted to bottle that up and transport it back to the Isle of Man,’ she said.
The inaugural Elevate You Women in Business Awards were held in September and attracted more than 60 nominations. Around 100 guests attended the event, which recognised women in three categories – Leader, Solopreneur and Entrepreneur.
Guest speaker Roisin Quinn, winner of BBC One’s Interior Design Masters 2024, shared her story of creativity and resilience during the ceremony.
The event was supported by several local firms, including Capital International, Conister Bank, Boston Group, FIM Capital, Hansard, The Hub People and TA Design.
Ms Wheeler said she managed the project entirely herself, from securing sponsors and judges to organising and marketing the event.
‘I built Elevate You entirely from scratch. The response was incredible and far exceeded my expectations,’ she said.
Elevate You aims to be more than an annual awards ceremony. It has been developed as a community platform offering training, mentorship, networking and ongoing recognition for women in business throughout the year.
Ms Wheeler previously received the Institute of Directors Isle of Man award for Director of the Year (Young and Start-Up category) in 2024.
Planning is already under way for the 2026 Elevate You Women in Business Awards, and businesses interested in supporting or sponsoring the event are invited to get in touch.