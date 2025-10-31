A drink-driver who was more than three and a half times the limit has been banned for five years and handed a suspended sentence.
Jon Sigurdor Magnusson blew a reading of 124 after his pick-up truck nearly collided with another vehicle at Finch Road in Douglas.
The 61-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently and was sentenced to 60 days custody, suspended for two years.
He must also take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of his ban.
We previously reported that Magnusson was driving a Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck down St Barnabas Hill on the afternoon of August 24.
He nearly collided with a car in Finch Road and a witness said that Magnusson then got out of the truck, staggering and struggling to walk.
The other driver said that Magnusson approached their vehicle and said: ‘Sorry, it was my fault.’
He was described as smelling of alcohol and then went to get back in his truck.
However, the other driver took the keys from his vehicle to stop him driving, telling him he was too drunk.
Magnusson, who lives at Ballaquark in Douglas, claimed he had an issue with his hip.
Another witness said that they’d seen the truck coming from Christian Road, and described it as travelling at above normal speed, and too fast for the junction.
Police arrived and spoke to Magnusson, reporting that he was unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.
He said he was willing to take a roadside breathalyser test, but was then unable to provide a sample, despite five attempts.
At police headquarters, a further test did produce a reading of 124, more than triple the limit of 35.
When interviewed, the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson handed in a letter of reference from Motiv8 and said that his client deeply regretted his actions.
Mr Peterson said that Magnusson had made admissions at the scene and had entered his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.
‘He acknowledges his use of alcohol has been problematic,’ said the advocate.
‘He has taken steps to address it, engaged with Motiv8, and has not consumed alcohol since the incident.’
Mr Peterson said that Magnusson had struggled since the incident and acknowledged that he would be facing a disqualification for a significant period.
The advocate went on to say that his client would probably have to close his business, as it involved him travelling to jobs, carrying tools in his vehicle.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Magnusson: ‘You nearly collided with another vehicle.
‘It was clear to others at the scene you were under the influence of alcohol.
‘The probation report says you were drinking the night before, but in order for you to be three times the limit at 3.30pm, you must have been drinking well into the wee small hours.’
Magnusson must also pay £125 prosecution costs.