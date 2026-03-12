Construction Isle of Man - the primary representative body for the construction industry in the island - has appointed a new chair and vice-chair.
Derek Clarkson, managing director and owner of CCJ Group, AV Craines, CleanTech, Manx Professional Services and the Valhalla Food and Beverages Company, has been elected as the organisation’s new chair.
Mr Clarkson previously served as vice-chair and has been actively involved in supporting the construction sector for many years.
Speaking following his appointment at Construction IoM’s recent annual general meeting, Mr Clarkson said: ‘This role is about bringing together the expertise of the board and ensuring the organisation continues to represent the industry effectively.
‘I’ve worked in the industry for many years and collaborated with many across the sector on initiatives ranging from training and safety to renewables and navigating challenges such as Covid-19 and street works.
‘My focus is on bringing the skills and experience of the board together so we can continue to support our members and represent the industry strongly.
‘I look forward to leading the board and continuing the successful work of CIOM in working collaboratively with the government to ensure the sector continues to move forward and respond to future challenges and opportunities.’
The organisation’s new vice-chair is Les Nicol of NK Construction.
Mr Nicol brings more than four decades of experience in the construction industry, starting his career as an apprentice joiner before building NK Construction into a well-established construction company.
He has also been closely involved in industry organisations for nearly 20 years, including roles with the Employers’ Federation, Construction Forum, the Chamber of Commerce Construction Committee, Construction Federation and Construction Isle of Man.
He has previously served as both president and vice-president of the Employers’ Federation.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Nicol said: ‘I want to continue the work currently being undertaken with University College Isle of Man and the government in promoting the industry as an exciting, safe and rewarding career choice for the island’s young people.
‘It is also important that we continue to work closely with politicians and government officers to ensure the construction sector remains strong and has the confidence it needs to grow.’
A spokesperson for the organisation added: ‘CIOM thanks the outgoing chair Gary Proctor for his dedication and service over the previous three years, and his hard work taking the organisation forward.
‘Construction Isle of Man represents and supports the island’s construction sector, working with members, government and education partners to promote best practice, develop skills and support the long-term sustainability and success of the industry.
‘We would also like to thank all its members, board members and associated industry specialists for their continued support and input, their commitment to representing and strengthening the Isle of Man’s construction industry.’
