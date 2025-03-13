An Isle of Man-based firm has been nominated for this year’s Earthshot Prize.
Ronaldsway-based Gander has been put forward for the accolade that celebrates ground-breaking solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
This marks Gander's third opportunity to contend for the prestigious prize having previously been nominated by global organisations such as Waste Resource Action Programme (WRAP) and Cranfield University in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Gander is a mobile application designed to help users discover reduced-to-clear food items in real time at convenience stores and supermarkets.
The tech integrates directly with retailers’ POS systems or any other data stream, which enables its retailers to automatically display to shoppers all reduced-to-clear food on the shelves within their local store.
Since its launch in 2019, Gander has saved an impressive 38.9 million food items from waste.
Operating in the UK, Channel Islands, Ireland, Greece, Australia and Brazil, the company say ‘the platform has become a global force for sustainability, leveraging local data feeds to connect consumers with reduced-price food in real time’.
The Earthshot Prize, which is spearheaded by broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, Prince William, and The Royal Foundation, is built around five ambitious goals, or ‘Earthshots’:
- Protect and Restore Nature
- Clean Our Air
- Revive Our Oceans
- Build a Waste-Free World
- Fix Our Climate
Gander's nomination aligns closely with the goal of ‘Building a Waste-Free World’.
A Gander spokesperson said: ‘This year’s nomination from Brazilian non-profit organisation BV Rio, showcases the global reach of Gander and also ties in with the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) being held in Brazil this year.’
Mike Osborne, founder of Gander, added: ‘The urgency of transforming our efforts to reduce food waste is clear.
‘Our technology enables retailers to reach more consumers, ensuring perfectly good food is sold and consumed rather than wasted.
‘This benefits everyone - retailers maintain their margins, consumers access affordable food, and the resources used in food production are preserved.’
Gander’s ambition is to expand beyond food waste, tackling broader issues of global consumer waste by 2030.
Mr Osborne said: ‘Gander’s journey is about creating sustainable solutions that are both commercially viable and environmentally impactful.
‘By addressing food and consumer waste, we are helping to shape a better future for generations to come.’
Gander has expanded its reach through another platform Olio Deals, which integrates with Google to support online grocery sales and enhance local search visibility.
Mr Osborne continued: ‘By cultivating a business rooted in sustainability and ethics, we are helping differentiate the Isle of Man as a forward-thinking, responsible hub for technology.
‘This approach not only attracts talent and investment but also reinforces the island’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.
‘The Earthshot Prize represents more than recognition for Gander; it is an opportunity to amplify its mission and inspire other innovators worldwide.’