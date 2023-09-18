A firm that provides computer and information technology support to other companies has won an award for its services.
Synapse360 was named Dell Premium Partner of the Year at an event at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London for the second consecutive year.
The company is based in the Isle of Man Business Park in Braddan and employs 50 people.
Only one company receives this accolade and Synapse360 is the first ‘partner’ to be awarded this twice in a row.
Dell shortlists five out of its 50 UK ‘partners’ to be recognised at the awards in the Platinum Partner of the Year category, based on a number of factors such as income generation and deal size, engagement with Dell representatives, customer experience and most prolific deal.
Bosses at Dell Technologies decide who should win the award.
Simon Porter, partner development manager at Dell Technologies, said: ‘Synapse360’s recognition as Dell Platinum Partner of the Year 2023 is truly impressive.
‘Winning this award for the second year in a row demonstrates their unwavering commitment to excellence in a highly competitive partner market.
‘Synapse360’s focus on data sovereignty, trust and immutability sets them apart as a leader in the industry.’
Steve Douglas, managing director at Synapse360, said: ‘The news is still sinking in. That’s two years on the bounce, demonstrating that the team here isn’t standing still.’
He added: ‘I would like to thank the entire Dell Partner Channel led by Rob Tomlin for their continued support, guidance, collaboration, and friendship, so that we can win and grow together.
‘Given Dell’s recent announcement of a “Partner First” strategy for their storage portfolio, coupled with our ability to deliver these as-a-service with no up-front capital expenditure, the timing couldn’t be better.
‘This Dell Platinum Partner of the Year 2023 award demonstrates categorically that we are hands down the best people to deliver successful managed services across the UK.’
The event also saw two of staff, Simon Partridge and Andy Twiggs, shortlisted for individual awards - Mr Partridge for the pre-sales architect award and Mr Twiggs for salesperson of the year.
Mr Douglas said: ‘Andy and Simon’s recognition at this year’s Dell Technologies Partner of the Year Awards is a testament to their exceptional dedication and expertise.
‘Andy’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding sales performance and Simon’s exemplary pre-sales architecture skills have set them apart as true stars within our team.
‘Their achievements further emphasise Synapse360’s commitment to excellence and innovation. We celebrate their success and look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to our company’s growth and success.’
