The winners of the 2024 Institute of Directors Isle of Man Director of the Year Awards were announced at a gala evening at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort recently.
The awards, which were sponsored by Lloyds Bank International, recognise the broad spectrum of leadership talent, success and excellence the Isle of Man has.
Chair of IoD Isle of Man, Steve Billinghurst, said: ‘I would like to congratulate all our winners and finalists on their excellent achievements.
‘Business of all kinds continue to operate under challenging circumstances and yet their leaders remain focused on making significant societal and economic contributions to the island.
‘The nominees showcased exemplary standards of governance, innovation and leadership across our business and third sector communities.
‘The awards recognise support for employees and other attributes, such as accountability and the ability to inspire a team.
‘I also would like to extend my gratitude to all our sponsors for their support in making this event a resounding success.’
Nigel Cheesley, country head (Isle of Man) of sponsors Lloyds Bank International said: ‘The awards are a celebration of the outstanding leadership within our community and on behalf of Lloyds Bank International, I offer huge congratulations to all the winners for their achievements.’
The award winners across the categories were as follows:
Large Business (Sponsored by Sure Business)
Werner Alberts, managing director, Capital International Bank Limited
Young and Start-Up (sponsored by Appleby)
Louise Wheeler, owner/director, L C Consultancy
Non Executive (sponsored by Deloitte LLP)
Chris Hall, non-executive chairman, Hospice Isle of Man
Sustainability (sponsored by Lloyds Bank International)
Mark Emmington, director, Comis Hotel & Golf Resort
Innovation (sponsored by KPMG in the Crown Dependencies)
Shelley Langan-Newton, chief executive, SQR
Small to Medium Enterprise (sponsored by Crowe Isle of Man LLC)
Sacha Horsthuis, operations director, Cycle 360
Public & Third Sector (sponsored by ECAP)
Chris Gregory, chief executive officer, Isle of Play
Highly commended awards
Steve Douglas, managing director, Synapse360
Elaine Higgins, council member (director) and company secretary, Housing Matters (Isle of Man)
Thea Ozenturk, chief executive officer, Motiv8 Addiction Services
Charlotte Paige Smith, co-owner/chief operating officer, Hawkins BBQ