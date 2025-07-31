Glyn Hooson-Owen has been appointed Partners Real Estate’s head of real estate in the Isle of Man.
The Douglas company says the appointment marks a significant step forward in the firm’s long-term vision for the island.
Glyn will oversee and drive growth across residential sales, lettings, commercial, agricultural and new build sectors.
He will also be tasked with building strategic relationships with vendors, landlords, buyers and developers.
In addition he’ll be charged with talent development within the existing team and brand-building.
A spokesperson for the company added: ‘A proud Manxman with a strong track record in both property and leadership, Glyn brings a unique blend of local knowledge, commercial acumen, and people-first values to the role.
‘His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the business following the unification of three respected agencies - Property Wise, Harmony Homes and Plum Properties - under the Partners brand.
‘He previously held leadership roles at other agencies and has enjoyed success as a professional rugby player. He also serves as a board member and the secretary of Douglas Rugby Club.’
Glyn added: ‘It’s a real privilege to join Partners at such a key moment.
‘We’re building on the legacy of three trusted local agencies and now have the opportunity to move forward as one strong, united team.
‘My focus is on growing the business, supporting our people, and delivering the outstanding service our community expects and deserves.’
Brendan Beeken, co-founder and chairman of Partners, added: ‘Glyn is the right person at the right time. He shares our values, knows the island inside and out, and brings the leadership we need to accelerate our real estate ambitions.
‘My Partners co-founder Roy [O’Connell] and I are excited to support him as we continue building on the great work already done by the team. The future is bright.’