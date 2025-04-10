Sentient International has donated £5,000 to Hospice Isle of Man as part of the firm’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
The donation forms part of the financial advisor’s #Making40Matter campaign, launched last month to mark four decades of business by giving back to causes that matter across the Isle of Man and Malta.
Hospice Isle of Man provides specialist palliative care to patients facing terminal illness, as well as vital support to their families.
The organisation plays a critical role in the island community, offering services free of charge to those in need.
Sharon Mellor, client services director at the Ronaldsway-based firm, presented the cheque to the charity and said: ‘Hospice Isle of Man holds a very special place in the hearts of many across the island.
‘Its compassionate work touches so many lives, and we are proud to support the team there as part of our #Making40Matter initiative.
‘It’s a privilege to contribute to a cause that provides such dignity, care, and comfort to patients and their families during the most difficult of times.’
Chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man John Knight expressed thanks to Sentient International for its donation, he said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Sentient International for its generous donation and for choosing to support Hospice Isle of Man as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
‘Their #Making40Matter campaign reflects a genuine commitment to community, and this contribution will help us continue providing specialist, compassionate care to those facing the challenges of terminal illness.
‘On behalf of everyone at Hospice, thank you for helping us make a difference.’
Sentient International’s #Making40Matter campaign will continue over the next 12 months, with a series of charitable donations, community partnerships, and volunteer activities planned in the Isle of Man and Malta.
To learn more about Sentient International's 40th anniversary and its charitable initiatives, visit www.sentientinternational.com