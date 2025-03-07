An investigator in the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority’s (IoMFSA) enforcement division, has achieved the joint-highest mark ever in a professional qualification.
Rachael Kennedy scored 97 out of 100 in the International Certificate in Financial Services Regulation (ICFSR).
Her outstanding performance matches that of Kate Rogers from the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC), who previously set the record.
The ICFSR, awarded by The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) and offered by the Jersey-based School of International Financial Services (SIFS), is a globally recognised qualification that provides regulatory professionals with a comprehensive understanding of financial services regulation.
The programme blends theoretical insights with practical case studies, equipping candidates with the necessary skills to navigate complex regulatory environments effectively.
Bettina Roth, chief executive of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, said: ‘We are committed to providing professional development opportunities for all our staff.
‘The courses run by the School of International Financial Services ensure our people gain the appropriate qualifications, knowledge, and skills to fulfil their regulatory duties in support of the island’s financial services sector.
‘We were pleased to learn of Rachael’s exceptional performance in the ICFSR and look forward to supporting her continued development.’
Reflecting on her achievement, Rachael said: ‘I really enjoyed the International Certificate in Financial Services Regulation, which has provided me with a solid understanding of the principles of regulation.
‘The course offers a good mix of practical case work and theory to help embed knowledge that I have since been able to apply in my role as a regulator.
‘I am grateful for the support provided by the Authority through its professional development programme. It has been pivotal in helping me to achieve this success.’
A SIFS spokesperson added: ‘Rachael’s achievement underscores the value of professional development in the regulatory sector. The ICFSR continues to equip professionals with essential knowledge and practical skills to uphold regulatory standards in financial services.’
The Douglas-based IoMFSA is the regulatory body overseeing financial services in the Isle of Man.
It supervises banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial entities to ensure compliance with local laws and international standards.
The IoMFSA's key roles include licensing firms, enforcing anti-money laundering regulations, protecting consumers, and maintaining financial stability.
It also develops policies to promote a fair and transparent financial sector.
By regulating and monitoring financial activities, the IoMFSA helps uphold the island’s reputation as a secure and well-regulated financial jurisdiction, fostering trust and confidence among investors and businesses.
