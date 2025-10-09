The Isle of Man business community has a strong presence among the nominees shortlisted for the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards 2026.
The release of the shortlists mark coincides with the opening of an online public vote for the awards, which counts towards 10% of the outcome with 90% coming from judges’ votes.
These awards, now in their 15th year, are designed to highlight excellence in the private wealth sector within the major international financial centres.
In addition of the below listed shortlisted individuals and companies, the Isle of Man is also nominated for the much-coveted International Finance Centre of the Year award.
Two outstanding individuals and 19 companies, located in or with branches in the island, have been recognised for their achievements.
Lawyer of the Year Litigation
- Erin Trimble-Cregeen, counsel at leading law firm Appleby in the Isle of Man. Erin works in Appleby's dispute resolution teams specialising in trust disputes and general trust advisory work. She trained and qualified in the island.
Private Banker of the Year - Channel Islands & Isle of Man
- Kathleen Crozier, private banker at Nedbank Private Wealth International, who has more than 27 years' experience in banking and finance.
Law firm of the Year Isle of Man
- Appleby
- Cains
- DQ Advocates
- Simcocks
- SW Legal
- Whittles
Private Bank of the Year Channel Island and Isle of Man
-Barclays Private Bank
- Canaccord Wealth
Trust Company of the Year Isle of Man
- Charterhouse Lombard
- Equiom
- IQ-EQ
- JTC Group
- Suntera
- Trident Trust Company
Independent Trust Company of the Year
- Charterhouse Lombard
- Fairway Group
- JTC Group
Fund Administration Company of the Year
- Apex Group
- Citco
- Fairway Group
- JTC Group
- Ocorian
Winners will be announced at The Citywealth IFC Awards Gala Dinner on January 28 in London.