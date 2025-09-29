Isle of Man youth music group Scran will perform at the prestigious ‘Music for Youth Proms’ at London’s Royal Albert Hall this November, following a successful fundraising campaign led by Culture Vannin.
The response from the Manx community was swift and generous, with the campaign’s target now fully met. Support came from a wide range of donors, including individuals, charities, trusts and island businesses.
Among the key supporters were Callin Wild Advocates, InterlinkHR, Appleby, Opul Move, Peel Charity Shop, and the Admiral Feteris Foundation for Young People.
Transport support was again offered by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (Manx Community Assistance Scheme) and Black Van Hire, both of which had previously assisted Scran with performances in the UK.
Scran will perform on the opening night of the Music for Youth Proms, scheduled for Monday, November 10, representing the Isle of Man in front of an audience of thousands alongside more than 1,200 young musicians from across the UK and beyond.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, commented: ‘The Manx community has been incredible in supporting Scran to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.
‘It shows the value people place on giving young people opportunities to shine and on celebrating Manx culture internationally. We are so grateful to everyone who has stepped forward to make this dream a reality.’
Scran was established through Culture Vannin’s ‘Bree youth music project’, which has supported young people aged 13 to 18 in learning and performing traditional Manx music for over a decade.
With a rolling membership model, Bree and Scran allow young musicians to develop their skills before pursuing new opportunities, often as they leave the island for university.
Culture Vannin plays a central role in Scran’s development, offering: mentorship from leading Manx musicians such as David Kilgallon; performance opportunities both locally and internationally, including appearances at major festivals such as the Festival Interceltique de Lorient; and practical support including rehearsal space, workshops, and guidance to help young musicians grow artistically and culturally.
Past members of Scran have also gone on to have successful careers in traditional music, including Mera Royle and Isla Callister.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘This achievement also highlights the vital role corporate social responsibility plays in supporting the island’s cultural life.
‘By investing in young people and local cultural projects, businesses help to ensure Manx culture thrives at home and abroad. Supporting initiatives like Scran is not only an investment in the next generation of musicians, but also in the island’s identity, pride, and global reputation.
‘Culture Vannin welcomes businesses and individuals who would like to play a part in promoting, developing and celebrating Manx culture.’