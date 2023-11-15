Tevir Properties Limited envisions a mixed-use development, including over 80,000 ft² of commercial, retail, and leisure space, as well as a new Civic Square and an 80-bedroom hotel, promising a vibrant addition to the area. A detailed planning application has been lodged, with the scheme aiming for completion in 2026. Up to 25% of eligible costs have been approved in principle, payable upon the completion of the development.