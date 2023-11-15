Ambitious proposals to reshape three key brownfield sites across the island were unveiled at the Isle of Man Government Conference in September.
The projects, backed by nearly £50 million of private sector investment, have been approved in principle under the Island Infrastructure Scheme, launched in January 2023.
Designed to breathe new life into long-abandoned urban spaces, the initiative offers up to 25% funding for the redevelopment of registered unoccupied sites that have struggled to attract investment.
These projects aim to address not only the pressing need for improved housing but also contribute to the Island’s economic growth.
Two of the approved proposals focus on residential accommodation, aligning with the Island Plan’s ambition to enhance housing provisions.
Duluth Limited, a part of the Dandara Group, plans to develop 55 apartments at Lake Road in Douglas, while Tevir Properties Limited aims to build 38 apartments on the site of the former Ocean Castle Hotel in Port Erin.
Planning applications for both sites will be submitted within six months, with up to 10% of eligible costs approved in principle, payable upon project completion.
The third proposal involves a major redevelopment of the former Villiers Hotel site on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
Tevir Properties Limited envisions a mixed-use development, including over 80,000 ft² of commercial, retail, and leisure space, as well as a new Civic Square and an 80-bedroom hotel, promising a vibrant addition to the area. A detailed planning application has been lodged, with the scheme aiming for completion in 2026. Up to 25% of eligible costs have been approved in principle, payable upon the completion of the development.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘The Island Infrastructure Scheme represents a significant stride towards realising the island’s vision for sustainable growth, connectivity and prosperity.
‘Through this scheme, we are leveraging private sector funding and capability in line with the Economic Strategy, working together to secure the regeneration of complex urban unoccupied sites. We are now enabling the redevelopment of key vacant sites across the island which have remained empty for decades.
‘By breathing new life into neglected spaces, this not only addresses the pressing issue the Island faces, but also demonstrates our commitment, as outlined in our Island Plan, to creating a more vibrant, sustainable and inclusive future, with towns and our capital at the heart of development, enabling communities to thrive.’
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK added: ‘Key ambitions outlined in Our Island Plan and Economic Strategy are to further develop infrastructure and services for our community and plan for increased jobs, increased visitors and an increased working population. By providing funding from the £100m Economic Strategy Fund for schemes such as the Island Infrastructure Scheme, we are supporting and incentivising the private sector to invest in our island while contributing to the economic growth, prosperity and sustainability of our island.
‘The considerable investment sought from the private sector is aligned with our ambitions to see £1bn invested over the long term, comprising both public and private finance, which in turn will allow us to further develop our island and create an environment that is vibrant and attractive for all.’