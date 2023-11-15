Plans are under way to launch the latest FinTech Innovation Challenge following the success of last year’s event.
The inaugural challenge invited experts from around the world to develop innovative solutions to four key challenges facing the financial market, from securing digital identities to using AI to streamline transaction monitoring.
The global competition, run by Digital Isle of Man, Finance Isle of Man and the Financial Services Authority, aimed to encourage businesses to develop cutting-edge solutions to problems facing the island’s business community.
The competition attracted 80 applications from 20 countries. They were narrowed down to a successful cohort of 14 leading businesses, who came together to present their solutions to a panel of judges from across the island’s top financial and digital technology businesses at the FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale in June.
The finale was an exciting culmination of months of hard work and dedication where judges selected three winners, evaluating the presentations on criteria such as market potential, scalability, and the potential for positive impact on the Isle of Man’s financial sector.
The winners: were SQR for their product that quickly and seamlessly verifies clients’ identities; Crucial Compliance for their monitoring system that praovides safer gambling strategies; and Cygnetise for their blockchain technology that enables businesses to digitally manage and share authorised signatories in real-time.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘Digital innovation is key to fulfilling the ambitions of our Island Plan and Economic Strategy. It is through initiatives like the FinTech Innovation Challenge that we can strive to enhance our position as a global leader in digital innovation and financial services, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and attracting investment to our shores.’
Lyle Wraxall, Chief Executive of Digital Isle of Man, said: ’We witnessed first-hand the transformative solutions presented by the participants and the innovation displayed by the finalists was extremely high.
‘I would like to congratulate our three worthy winners for their cutting-edge solutions that will help accelerate the growth of the Isle of Man as a thriving FinTech ecosystem.’
Michael Crowe, Chief Executive of Finance Isle of Man, added: ’The FinTech Innovation Challenge showcased ground-breaking digital solutions, very relevant for our sector. This helps to reinforce the Isle of Man as a global destination for Fintech businesses.’
Due to its resounding success, plans are already underway to develop an even more extraordinary experience for next year’s Challenge, including three dynamic sectors:
•FinTech: Continuing our journey of transforming the financial landscape, we invite trailblazers to revolutionise the world of finance and pioneer ground-breaking solutions that reshape the industry
•Artificial Intelligence: Unleash the power of data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence as we explore cutting-edge solutions that leverage insights, automate processes, and unlock the potential of this rapidly evolving field
•Cleantech: Embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship, this sector challenges entrepreneurs to fuse innovation with ecological consciousness, addressing critical issues related to our planet’s well-being
Work is ongoing to bring the Innovation Challenge 2024 to life, with further information expected to be announced before the end of the year.