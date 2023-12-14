A £250,000 investment will help an island-based company provide a more comprehensive an accurate service.
Taxa Genomics, a global provider of environmental DNA (eDNA) testing, is spending the money on molecular ecology laboratory suite in its premises at Eden Business Park, on the outskirts of Douglas.
This new facility will enable the company to expand its capabilities and provide even more comprehensive and accurate environmental DNA testing services to a wide range of clients.
Environmental DNA is collected from a variety of environmental samples such as soil, sea water, snow or air, rather than directly sampled from an individual organism.
As various organisms interact with the environment, DNA is expelled and accumulates in their surroundings from various sources.
The new laboratory suite houses the latest next-generation sequencing technologies and molecular biology equipment.
This will allow Taxa Genomics to detect and identify even the most elusive species in samples within a laboratory suite which strictly minimises any potential for contamination. This investment in our laboratory infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality eDNA testing services,’ said Dr Rachel Glover, managing director of Taxa Genomics.
‘With this new laboratory suite, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for eDNA testing by companies wanting to fulfil their environmental, social, and corporate governance reporting obligations.’
Taxa Genomics has a track record of providing accurate and reliable eDNA services to a diverse range of clients including UK Government agencies, ecological consultancies, and companies worldwide.
The company’s services are widely used to assess the presence and abundance of aquatic and terrestrial species, monitor the biodiversity of ecosystems, and track the spread of invasive species.
‘UK Biodiversity Net Gain (BGN) legislation, which comes into force in January 2024, requires developers to deliver a 10% increase in biodiversity as a condition of planning permission, and eDNA testing will be utilised extensively,’ said Dr Glover. ‘Our new laboratory suite will be central to providing accurate and reproducible testing to statutory standards for our clients.’