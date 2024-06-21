The Institute of Directors (IoD) Isle of Man will be hosting an accelerated training programme in the island in September.
The five-day intensive course provides directors and aspiring directors with a unique opportunity to complete the Certificate in Company Direction training without the inconvenience and expense of travel, and represents the first step towards achieving Chartered Director status.
The IoD’s training aims to empower leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's dynamic business environments.
Steve Billinghurst, recently appointed chair of IoD Isle of Man said: ‘Whether you are an experienced executive looking to refine your skills or an aspiring leader ready to take the next step in your career, the IoD’s certificate programme is a valuable investment into your personal development, and therefore for your organisation.
‘A number of individuals from the island’s business community have completed the programme in the past and speak highly of the knowledge and skills afforded to them.
‘As a result, many are now applying this knowledge at board level.’
Participants on the programme will benefit from a focus on practical, real-world application of their newly acquired knowledge, with insights from seasoned industry experts who will travel to the island and act as tutors to deliver the training.
The practical nature of the programme will enable delegates to learn best practices and strategies that can be immediately implemented within their own organisations.
The Institute’s branch in the Isle of Man is highly active in ensuring ongoing CPD and networking opportunities are provided to its members on a regular basis.
IoD Isle of Man have been fortunate to secure bursary support, which may provide a contribution towards the cost of training for qualifying applicants.
Anyone interested in finding out more to hear more about the accelerated Ttaining programme, or wanting to book a place, should email Rachel McKenna, executive officer, IoD Isle of Man at [email protected]