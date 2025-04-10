Tromode-based IT services business MBS was honoured at the recent Laserfiche Winners Circle event for the 15th year in a row.
MBS is a Laserfiche premier partner and the largest Laserfiche solution provider in Europe with more than 300 clients operating in 49 countries, including many leading trust and company service providers.
Laserfiche is a global document management and business process automation system with more than 6 million users worldwide.
Laserfiche chief executive Karl Chan presented the Laserfiche Enterprise Partner of the Year Award to MBS managing director Rupert Leaton.
The award recognises the partner who demonstrated commitment to Enterprise-customers.
Enterprise customers, in both public and private organisations, often require extensive customisation and integration with high levels of complexity.
This reflects MBS’s work with island firms including CSC, ZEDRA and Suntera.
Mr Leaton said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement for MBS and we would like to thank our clients as well as our dedicated team who implement these solutions.
‘Since the Covid pandemic we have seen a big increase in the demand for digital transformation and Laserfiche is the ideal solution to deliver this.’
Mark Eyden, Laserfiche’s director for partner development in Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: ‘Laserfiche is a world-leading developer of intelligent content management and business process automation that provides innovative solutions for boosting productivity, scaling business operations and delivering digital-first experiences.
‘Laserfiche has been recognised by our customers and independent analysts as a global leader.
‘Laserfiche in turn is pleased and proud to recognise excellence among our partners such as MBS. Many congratulations.’
