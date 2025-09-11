These pictures show a car which has come off the road and ended up down an embankment at Devil’s Elbow on the island’s west coast.
Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that they were aware of the silver Mazda, which crashed on the A4 Peel to Kirk Michael coast road at the hairpin bend.
A spokesperson said: ‘Police are aware of a vehicle that is currently down an embankment at Devil’s Elbow.
‘The vehicle is a silver Mazda. There is police tape on the vehicle to identify it.’
Photographer Frank Schuengel captured the images on Wednesday evening, which show how far the car had fallen from the roadside.