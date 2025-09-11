These pictures show a car which has come off the road and ended up down an embankment at Devil’s Elbow on the island’s west coast.

Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that they were aware of the silver Mazda, which crashed on the A4 Peel to Kirk Michael coast road at the hairpin bend.

A spokesperson said: Police are aware of a vehicle that is currently down an embankment at Devil’s Elbow.

‘The driver is safe and the vehicle will be recovered when services are able over the next few days.

‘The vehicle is a silver Mazda. There is police tape on the vehicle to identify it.’

Photographer Frank Schuengel captured the images on Wednesday evening, which show how far the car had fallen from the roadside.

This image shows the distance between car and road on the A4
The car can be spotted through trees off the road
Frank Schunegel snapped these shots
Thankfully the driver is safe and well and Police have marked the car with police tape
