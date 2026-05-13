A man’s been put on probation for breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice and carrying a blade from a Stanley knife.
Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Kneen was already subject to a probation order, and Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood issued a new eight month order, which will run concurrently.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Kneen was arrested in Union Mills on March 7, initially charged with another breach of the domestic abuse protection notice, but that was later withdrawn.
However, when police searched him, they found a Stanley knife blade in a pencil case.
Kneen said it was part of a sewing kit and that he intended to sew a hole in his jacket.
On March 27, he was arrested again, after texting the woman who the protection notice prohibited him from contacting.
Defence advocate David Clegg that a hearing had been held on March 27, regarding a Domestic Abuse Protection Order, and that Kneen had only texted the woman to tell her that he was not contesting the order.
Mr Clegg said that there had been no contact since.
He said the blade found was an inch to an inch and a half long, had been in a tin with other items, and had not been in a Stanley knife itself.
Mr Clegg said more damage could have been done with a hand than trying to hold the small blade to assault someone.
A probation report said Kneen was engaging positively with his previous order and had shown ability to abide by rules, as well as an understanding of negative behaviour in his last relationship.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant, who lives at Castlemona Avenue, Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
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