Douglas law firm Whittles has appointed Amy Whitty to lead its compliance and advisory services.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street company said: ‘Amy is a highly regarded regulatory, risk and compliance professional, uniquely combining legal and accounting expertise as both an Isle of Man Advocate and Chartered Accountant.
‘Her experience spans complex regulatory and advisory work within a “Big Four” environment, including regulatory interventions, Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism frameworks, governance, and remediation programmes, with direct engagement alongside regulators.
‘This breadth of experience, combined with her multidisciplinary background, makes her a significant addition to the firm’s regulatory and advisory team.’
Commenting on her appointment Amy, who joins the firm from PwC, said: ‘I’m excited to be joining Whittles to lead their compliance and advisory services.
‘I’m particularly looking forward to becoming part of a growing team with such depth of knowledge and experience in regulatory matters.
‘My thanks to Gill and the rest of the team at Whittles for the opportunity to join the firm.
‘I’m eager to start supporting clients with their regulatory and compliance needs, providing practical and commercially focused advice and helping businesses meet their regulatory expectations with confidence.’
Whittles managing director Gill Christian added: ‘Amy is a fabulous addition to our compliance and advisory team which already has unrivalled experience and strength in depth in so many key areas. We’re delighted to have Amy on board.’
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