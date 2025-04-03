The Isle of Man Law Society has appointed Christopher Webb as its new president.
A spokesperson from the Society said: ‘As a highly respected and accomplished legal professional, Christopher Webb brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this important role.
‘Called to the Manx Bar in 2002, Christopher is also a qualified English Solicitor (non-practising), Commissioner for Oaths, an Accredited Mediator and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.’
Mr Webb is a director of Douglas-based MannBenham Advocates Limited, has been named in the Legal 500 and is recognised by Chambers and Partners for Employment matters.
Supporting Chris in his new role is vice-president Joshua Quinn, associate director at DQ Advocates.
Mr Quinn is a qualified Solicitor Advocate and Manx Advocate with significant experience in employment, commercial disputes, insolvency, contentious trust and property disputes, and related regulatory matters. He is recognised as a ‘leading associate’ by Legal 500, which is a guide that ranks law firms and individual lawyers.
The Isle of Man Law Society, the oldest professional body in the island, continues to evolve as a modern regulatory and professional organisation for Manx advocates.
The spokesperson added: ‘Chris and Josh follow a long line of notable presidents, each contributing to the rich history and future development of the legal profession in the island.’
