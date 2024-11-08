Four wealth management professionals from the Isle of Man have been shortlisted for the Citywealth Future Leaders Awards 2024.
Deloitte’s senior manager Alice Leadbeater-Terris has been nominated for the Accountant of the Year award, while Appleby associate James Dean is in the Lawyer of the Year IFC category.
In the senior/managing section of the same category, Appleby’s senior associate Gregory Chambers and Cains’ litigation associate Jorden Rafferty-Gough complete the island’s nominees.
The quartet will find out if they are the recipients of a much-coveted prize at the awards ceremony which takes place on Tuesday, November 12, at the five-star JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
It will be hosted by comedian Emmanuel Sonubi.
These annual awards highlight the achievements of young wealth professionals and the companies that champion their career progression.