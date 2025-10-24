Laura Cain, manager at Balleysleih Day Service in Ramsey, has been awarded the Care, Quality and Compassion Award at Praxis Care’s 2025 annual staff awards.
The firm say the accolade recognises her exceptional commitment to empowering the people she supports through meaningful collaboration and community engagement.
Praxis Care, a UK and Ireland care charity, supports individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental ill health and dementia, helping them gain independence, access education, and participate fully in their communities.
The annual awards celebrate staff from across the UK, Ireland and the Isle of Man for their commitment to high-quality care and innovation in service delivery.
Laura was recognised for her ‘outstanding dedication to delivering high-quality, person-centred care, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to the well-being and dignity of those she supports.
‘Laura and her team consistently go above and beyond to ensure the best possible outcomes, making her recognition a reflection of the profound impact she has on the lives of the people she supports.’
Praxis Care’s Balleysleih Day Service provides support for 15 adults with learning disabilities. Service users can meet, socialise and take part in a range of activities, which aim to develop their skills.
Chief executive of Praxis Care, Carol Breen, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the achievements of the Laura.
‘This award reflects her dedication to making a real difference in the lives of the people we support and highlights what makes Praxis Care a great place to work.
‘Creating a culture where everyone’s voice is valued is at the heart of everything we do. Congratulations to Laura and the team on this well-deserved recognition.’
In addition to its annual staff awards, Praxis Care plans to launch a new ‘Employee of the Month’ initiative this month to recognise and celebrate staff achievements throughout the year.