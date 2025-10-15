Emma Kathryn Parry, of Royal Park, was overpaid £11,112 as a result of not declaring work.
She admitted two counts of benefit fraud and has already begun paying it back at a rate of £20 per week.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that 43-year-old Parry had been working on a zero hours contract, so didn’t always have a guaranteed income.
Ms Cooil said the benefits claim had not been dishonest from the outset.
The offences were said to have been discovered after Parry herself had told the department about a change in her work circumstances.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered her to pay £50 prosecution costs.