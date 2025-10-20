A 26-year-old man, accused of rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to Isle of Man anonymity laws.
The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the trespass with intent allegation, while a plea to the rape charge can only be entered at the higher court.
He had previously been granted bail, but then chose to relinquish it, after he said he had no available bail address.
He’ll appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.