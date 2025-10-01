Over 26,000 passengers visited the Isle of Man during a ‘record-breaking’ 2025 cruise season.
According to Visit Isle of Man, the 2025 cruise season saw 47 ship calls, including nine maiden voyages, bringing 26,357 passengers to the island - a 21% year-on-year increase.
The season also generated an estimated £2.3 million in economic contributions through spending across tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.
Cruise passengers were offered a wide range of experiences, from visits to heritage sites and guided walking tours, to golf outings and trips on the Manx Electric and Steam Railways.
Newer attractions such as Ballacosnahan Farm also featured, offering visitors a glimpse into authentic Manx farm life.
In a nod to the island’s maritime heritage and commitment to sustainability, local seafood supplier Robinsons provided lobster - caught by Isle of Man fishermen - to passengers aboard Compagnie du Ponant's Le Bellot.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘We are delighted with this record-breaking season, which demonstrates the growing international recognition of the Isle of Man as a cruise destination.
‘This success reflects the exceptional collaboration between government departments, contractors, volunteers, and local stakeholders and has generated significant benefits across the island.’
Sarah Maltby MHK added: ‘We’re delighted with this exceptional season.
‘Cruise visits not only deliver valuable economic benefits for local businesses, but also provides a platform to showcase the Isle of Man’s unique offering to a global audience.’
Visit Isle of Man also underscored the contribution of cruise volunteers and ground staff, who helped greet ships and passengers throughout the season.
The organisation is now recruiting volunteers for the 2026 season, encouraging those interested in supporting the Island’s cruise tourism programme to get in touch via [email protected]