The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IoMSR) is playing a key role in the development of a high-tech sail aimed at reducing shipping emissions.
The ‘AirWing’ was created by engineers in Hull and sea trials are now underway following a development project that began three years ago.
Developers say it can significantly reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions and produces 10 times the thrust of a conventional sail.
The wing can operate up to wind speeds of 45 knots (Beaufort Force 9) and is built to withstand wind speeds of 100 knots.
Sea trials began this month following the completion of work to fit the system to the general cargo carrier VECTIS PROGRESS, an IoMSR flagged vessel operated by Carisbrooke Shipping.
The technology is being tested on trans-Atlantic routes between northern Europe and Canada.
IoMSR worked closely with the development team to ensure the best method of installation and to ensure that the AirWing system is complaint with maritime legislation.
The wind propulsion system has been developed by UK based business GT Wings. It utilises fans to improve air flow across the AirWing.
The system can be added to new vessels or retrofitted to improve fuel efficiency, cut emissions and reduce tax burdens under new EU emissions regulations.
The project received £3.7million funding after winning a UK government competition aimed at creating green jobs and boosting skills. The Department for Transport is funding a number of schemes in a £30m plan to decarbonise the maritime industry.
IoMSR director Cameron Mitchell said: ‘We are proud to be playing our part in this truly ground-breaking project.
‘The initiative also aligns with the International Maritime Organisation’s goals, to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around 2050, goals which IoMSR is also fully committed to, through our industry leading work.’
Captain Simon Merritt, senior fleet manager at Carisbrooke Shipping, described the installation of the AirWing on the vessel as a ‘mammoth task’.
He said: ‘We have worked extremely hard to complete the project to this stage and we have passed all milestones ahead of target.’
And George Thompson, chief executive of GT Wings, added: ‘We’re extremely excited about the launch of AirWing, our next-generation, compact wind propulsion technology designed to help even the most challenging ocean-going vessels decarbonise by harnessing wind power.’
The IoMSR is building its expertise in maritime wind propulsion. Last year the world’s most powerful sailing cargo ship went into service under the Isle of Man flag.
Four WindWings were installed on the Berge Olympus as part of dry bulk ship owner Berge Bulk’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2025.
The WindWings can save up to 20 per cent fuel, reducing CO2 emissions by 19.5 tonnes per day on an average worldwide route.
IoMSR became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an industry-led alliance working towards decarbonising the international maritime shipping sector.
It also become the first flag state in the world to reduce registration fees for ships deploying green technology.
The registry is headquartered in St George’s Court in Douglas and is a Category One member of the Red Ensign group.