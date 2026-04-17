The announcement marks the next step for a project already positioned to take the TT to a far wider international audience, while creating a powerful platform to showcase the island itself on a global stage.
The film’s cast includes 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono - who is best known for appearing in Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks. It is being produced by, among others, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment company.
Alongside the visibility the production will bring to the TT, the production of the film will help place the Isle of Man’s landscape, character and identity in front of new audiences worldwide - supporting broader ambitions around tourism, profile and long-term economic growth.
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for tourism, motorsport and heritage, commented: ‘This is a major moment not only for the Isle of Man TT Races, but for the Isle of Man as a whole.
‘To have filming begin at this year’s event is another step forward in taking the TT story to a global audience, and with it, showcasing the island itself to millions of people around the world.
‘The TT has always been one of the Isle of Man’s greatest assets, a world-class event with a unique identity and international appeal.
‘Projects of this scale have the potential to create lasting value, supporting destination awareness, strengthening our global profile, and helping more people discover what makes the Isle of Man so special.’
The film forms part of the wider package picked up by Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a companion docuseries filmed during the 2024 TT Races.
Paul Phillips, head of motorsport at the Department for Enterprise, added: ‘The TT has an extraordinary story to tell, and what makes this so authentic is that filming begins at the event itself - capturing the real environment, with the real atmosphere and against the backdrop of the Isle of Man.
‘The reach of a project like this goes far beyond motorsport. It creates a new opportunity for the Isle of Man and a chance to connect the TT, and the place that makes it possible, with entirely new audiences around the world.’
Filming activity during TT 2026 will be managed in close coordination with the event organiser, race promoter and relevant stakeholders to ensure that race operations, safety and the experience of competitors, officials, residents and fans remain the priority throughout.