What is less well known is that, after his racing career ended, Geoff Duke was also an innovator in travel and tourism. He owned and ran the former Arragon Hotel in Santon and also introduced the first roll-on-roll-off ferry service to the island when he set up Manx Line in 1978. This was in competition to the Steam Packet which at the time was only operating side-loading vehicle ferries and passenger-only vessels.