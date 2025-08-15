The annual event, organised by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, takes place at the Comis Hotel on September 25 and is open to members and non-members.
The day begins with a leadership breakfast hosted by MAC Group from 8am to 9am, focusing on physical, mental and financial health. The main programme will open with a keynote address from Dr Matt Tyrer, the island’s Head of Public Health.
Karen Mercer, Head of HR at Zurich Isle of Man, will give a welcome presentation outlining the purpose of the event and how it aligns with Zurich’s wellbeing objectives locally and globally.
Later, Zurich and MAC Group will host an interactive Q&A on financial resilience, with speakers including Stephane Hatton of Zurich, Tom Wilson and Mike Stringer of MAC Group, and Caitlin Stewart from Health Assured.
Forum lead Jayne Kennell said: ‘The conference is now in its third year, and we aim to make it bigger and better each year by adapting the agenda in response to feedback. Every year the conference gets more popular, so we’re urging everyone who wants to attend to book early to avoid disappointment.’
Organisations taking part include Acclaim, Financial Wellness Academy, Fluidity Solutions, IoM Public Health, Isle Listen, Isle Stand up to Suicide, Isle Thrive Coaching, Justin Tipper Consulting, Life After Loss, Life Lessons Nutrition, Mountain High Coaching, Regality, Silver Linings, Soul Adventures and Yell OH.
The conference is organised by members of the Chamber’s Positive Health and Wellbeing Forum.