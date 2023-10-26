A politics graduate has returned to the island to train as an advocate.
Lauren Kerruish, who grew up in Douglas, left Ballakermeen High School unsure what she’d like to do for a living.
After graduating with first-class honours in politics and international relations from Loughborough University she did paid work experience at Douglas-based Laurence Keenan Advocates and Solicitors.
Over the next 10 months she decided she wanted she wanted to work in law.
This required Miss Kerruish returning to full-time studies to obtain the necessary qualifications to train in law in the island. Over the course of two years she completed the graduate diploma in law and the postgraduate diploma in professional legal practice at the University of Law, gaining a distinction in both.
Miss Kerruish, who lives in Braddan, said: ‘I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to train as an advocate on the island, and to gain exposure to such a wide range of cases and areas of law so early on in my career.’
Mr Keenan, who started the firm in 1992, said he and his colleagues were delighted that Miss Kerruish had decided to return to the island to train rather than in the UK or further afield.
He said: ‘The island offers great opportunities for graduates to return and for others to come here. The bright lights of the major UK cities and employment opportunities are obviously very attractive and rightly so.
‘On a comparison basis younger advocates here in the island are often exposed to a higher quality of actual legal work than their contemporaries in the major legal firms.
‘This is hands-on work rather than supporting senior lawyers administratively.
‘In addition to our international work through our legal network Legalink, Lauren will continue to complete training in our domestic legal services.’
l Let us know about appointments in your workplace. We want to hear from public and third sector organisations too.