Provider of audit, tax and advisory services KPMG has promoted 69 of its staff across its offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Of these 13 have taken place in the company’s Athol Street office.
Ahmed Syed and Debbie Teare have been promoted to the role of senior managers, while Grainne Christian, Adam Clark, Ellie Matthews, William Njoroge, Nina Whalley and Rida Zehra have made the step up to the position of manager.
New associate managers include Shirvani Chetty, Abdullahi Huka and Ubaid Khan.
Sarah Powlesland has been promoted to senior advisor and Caitlin O’Loughlin has been promoted to senior human resources administrator.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘This significant number of promotions reflects the firm’s commitment to recognising and nurturing the exceptional talent within its organisation.
‘The promotions span various departments and levels, highlighting the diverse expertise and dedication of staff and are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and client-focused approach demonstrated by them all.
Dermot Dempsey, territory lead partner at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have achieved these well-deserved promotions.
‘Their dedication and excellence are the driving forces behind our continued success and growth.
‘At KPMG, we are committed to fostering a culture of opportunity and development, ensuring that our people can thrive and reach their full potential.’