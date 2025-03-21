Island sixth-form students will have the chance to gain a glimpse into the dynamic world of law this Easter.
Douglas firm DQ Advocates is once again running ‘Insight Days’, an initiative which provides a unique opportunity for young people to immerse themselves into the legal profession.
Applications close on Thursday, March 27 with application forms available on the DQ website and further information available on the company’s LinkedIn page or by emailing: [email protected]
Hosted during the Easter school holidays at the offices of the Mount Pleasant-based practice, the initiative has been organised by DQ Advocates’ ‘Future Leaders’ Board’ which has arranged a programme of activities, including informative sessions in the areas of corporate law, dispute resolution, regulatory and compliance, the daily life of a trainee and advocacy workshops.
Jessica McManus, senior associate and member of the board, said: ‘We are once again looking forward to welcoming students who have a genuine interest and curiosity about the legal profession.
‘The Insight Days are designed to provide them with valuable insights, develop certain skills and hopefully inspire them to pursue a career in law, all in a relaxed and informal environment.
‘As a team, we recognise the importance of practical work experience for those considering a career in law and believe it’s invaluable to engage with students from secondary schools across the island.
‘This scheme offers first-hand experience of the legal environment, outlines the diverse aspects of a legal practice and explores the development of their skills and knowledge in practical scenarios.
‘In recent years, students who have taken part have been so enthusiastic and found the Insight Days to be informative, gaining a comprehensive understanding of all areas of the legal field. We are excited to meet the cohort of 2025 in a few weeks’ time.’
Interested students do not need to be studying law to apply.