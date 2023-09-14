A lawyer who worked on cases in which aeroplanes were shot from the air has joined a Manx firm.
Paul Freeman was one of the lead lawyers acting for Malaysia Airlines in relation to the shooting down of MH17 and the loss of MH370 and regularly dealt with insurers, global regulators, governments, and the press at the highest levels.
He is now working with Douglas company Cains.
With over 30 years’ of practice, Paul is ad disputes litigation lawyer, and has worked in multiple jurisdictions including in Asia, Australia, UK and Europe.
He joins the firm from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, where he was head of enforcement and senior legal counsel.
He was previously a partner with global law firm Clyde & Company in Singapore with a speciality in the aviation and insurance sectors.
The Cambridge University graduate’s career has involved numerous senior leadership positions managing high profile cases which touched on criminal and regulatory prosecutions.
Cains’ head of litigation, Robert Colquitt, said: ‘We’re very pleased to welcome Paul to the firm and our litigation team, which is one of the largest and longest established practices on the island.
‘The depth and breadth of Paul’s international legal and regulatory experience will be a great addition to our offering and will undoubtedly bolster and complement the current strengths of our growing team. Paul’s experience will be of great benefit to our clients, established and new.’
Mr Freeman said: ‘The reputation of Cains’ litigation team is first-class, so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to bring my insight and experience to the clients we represent, now and into the future.’
Paul is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, and Australia and Hong Kong.
•Tell us about appointments in your workplace – private, public or third sector.
Don’t forget to include a phone number.