‘The Book of Coffee: A Philosophy’ by Julian Baggini
Hbk, Mitchell Beazley, £14.99
An unassuming and suitably coffee coloured, book that reveres the beverage that keeps many of us going.
Julian Baggini has long been fascinated by the philosophical underpinnings of how we eat and drink, and the chance discovery in Tokyo of a copy of ‘The Book of Tea’ by Kakuzo Okakura (published in 1906) led him on a journey to explore our relationship with coffee.
Teaming up with coffee expert, James Hoffmann the pair take a beguiling deep dive into the world’s favourite hot drink.
Coffee is the ritual that begins and gets us through the day, it not only fuels us but has shaped the very fabric of modern life.
Our cup of coffee allows for a moment of deeper connection, both with oneself and others, through attentive preparation and consumption. A moment to embrace life's absurdity with joy and alertness. A perfect read for your well-deserved coffee break.
‘Dressing The Queen’ by Kate Strasdin
Hbk, Chatto & Windus, £25
The hidden story of the people who designed, sewed, stitched and steamed the clothes of Britain's queens, from Victoria to the present day.
From tours and walkabouts to the dazzling spectacle of a wedding or Coronation, the clothes worn by royal women have always fascinated.
Starting with Queen Victoria and moving to the modern Elizabethan age.
Charting 200 years of makers and monarchy the incredible craftmanship and painstaking efforts that went into creating the ‘Royal Wardrobe’, from handmade boots to Crown Jewels; country tweeds to delicate stockings.
Dress historian Kate Strasdin reveals a tribe of previously unsung women and men.
Some may be more renowned – such as designer Norman Hartnell or suitcase-maker Louis Vuitton – but most are ordinary, incredibly talented working people from across the British Isles.
From rural straw plaiters to wartime coat-makers and refugee glovers, their skilled labour is a vital part of this history. A must read for royal watchers.