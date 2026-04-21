The Ellan Vannin Skills Centre (EVSC) at the Isle of Man Prison has been officially opened by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
More than 60 guests attended the event, including representatives from vocational education organisation City & Guilds, representatives of the construction industry, MHKs, local authority commissioners and individuals who have successfully completed vocational training programmes delivered within the prison.
The Ellan Vannin Skills Centre has been a City & Guilds approved centre for more than a year, supported by a range of businesses from both the island and the UK.
During the evening, guests had the opportunity to view the vocational training facilities and observe learning in action across a range of disciplines, including plastering, fibrous plasterwork, bricklaying and plumbing.
Learners were also present to speak directly with guests about the impact of the skills centre, highlighting not only the practical qualifications gained, but also the improvements in confidence, motivation and belief in their own rehabilitation.
Governor of the Isle of Man Prison and Probation Service Leroy Bonnick said: ‘This is an important moment for our prison, for our community, and for the men and women who are working hard to change their lives.
‘The skills centre is built on a simple belief: that with the right skills, support and opportunity, people can achieve real and lasting change. Over recent months, this space has become a place of growth, confidence and purpose for our learners.’
The Skills Centre places a strong emphasis on supporting prisoners to become work ready, and the event generated renewed interest from island businesses and organisations keen to develop working partnerships with EVSC.
Building skills lecturer Jon Dunne said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the response from local businesses, organisations and the general public to what we are striving to achieve here.
‘The ethos of "work ready" is now becoming a reality, bringing benefits not only to prisoners’ rehabilitation but to our island communities as a whole.’