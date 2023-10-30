The impact of cardio-vascular activity on mental health has long been recognised.
The general consensus among medics is that cardio exercises improve mood, reduce stress and enhance cognitive function.
For Liam Reynolds this was certainly true and running became his passion.
Indeed, he learned so much from it that he’s now set up in business and is training people himself.
Liam moved to the Isle of Man in 2002 working for EuroManx but lost the job when the airline went bust in 2008.
He then became a stay-at-home dad while also working as a swimming teacher and lifeguard.
‘I suffered over the last 15 years from poor mental health,’ he said.
‘I set myself a goal of running. I completed the Isle of Man Marathon in 2013.
‘I was then approached by some friends to train them for half-marathons.
‘That started this whole journey of running.’
He mainly trains women who run together in a social setting rather than a competitive one.
Liam, who is directing the Peel Pantoloons’ production of Jack and the Beanstalk, still enjoys running with his labradoodle, Baxter.
‘I have been taking my dog for what I call an “adventure run”. We go to somewhere I have never been before and take pictures.
‘It has brought the enjoyment back to running, going up hills together. It really helps.’
It has even helped him to cope after discovering he had diabetes.
The social side of running has benefits too.
‘Talking makes people realise they are not alone and you can do that when you’re running together.
There is another string to the father-of-two’s bow.
He has a company, Hoods and Tees, that sells T-shirts, hoodies, bags and other branded goods.
The products come from a company in the UK but he brands them at his Peel home.
‘It came about because of a fun run,’ he said.
‘I was trying to get something together to make T-shirts. But the price became astronomical. It didn’t make sense to make them.
‘Then I realised I could make them myself. I got a Manx business start-up grant and I started up my own company. Then I started producing T-shirts and hoodies.’
Then Covid struck.
His supply chains were badly disrupted, making it difficult to carry on.
Now the 44-year-old has relaunched Hoods and Tees.
He said his competitors were taking longer and longer to deliver their products, which include hoodies, T-shirts and a number of other products.
Liam, who is married to Victoria, is also able to create bespoke designs for customers too.
‘The pricing is highly competitive, making it an atractive alternative to buying from the UK,’ he said
‘I have worked tirelessly to develop separate, affordable, durable, and high-quality solutions that will keep customers coming back. Our latest offering is different to anything else in the island.
‘The products are made using latest technology, with no minimal numbers of garments, or increasing amounts for colours.
‘Unlike other products available on the island, Hoods and Tees have introduced three pricing structures to ensure that everyone can find something that matches their needs.’
He is offering one-off designs and has developed a line of Manx Christmas T-shirts as an alternative to Christmas jumpers.