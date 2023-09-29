Loganair has opened applications for the third round of its ‘GreenSkies’ funding programme.
GreenSkies was set up to fund green energy initiatives throughout the UK for not-for-profit businesses, charities and community groups.
A spokesperson from Loganair said: ‘From electric vehicle charging infrastructure to solar powered robotic lawn mowers, the UK’s largest regional airline has funded the green energy initiatives up and down the country with more than £57,000 from its groundbreaking GreenSkies Community Fund.
‘We can announce that yet another pot of £30,000 is open for applications with the aim of supporting local, small scale but high impact renewable energy projects across the UK, Isle of Man and Northern Ireland.
‘GreenSkies was launched thanks to the introduction of a carbon offsetting charge levied on all flights, with the money invested in accredited sustainable schemes.
To date, the fund has supported organisations in Shetland, Orkney, Isle of Lewis, Islay, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Newcastle, Southampton and Isle of Man.
It is just one part of the airline’s ambition to reach net-zero by 2040.
The chief executive of Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles, said: ‘We continue to make great strides in our journey to net-zero and GreenSkies is just one strand in a much wider strategy. Now in its third round, it’s fantastic to reflect on the difference the fund has made to date for local organisations on their own sustainability journeys.
‘We look forward to reviewing applications from not-for-profit businesses, charities and local groups seeking to make their own steps towards net zero but who might not have the financial resources to do this alone.’
The Greenskies community fund is open now and applications should be submitted by Tuesday, October 31 via the Loganair website at www.loganair.co.uk/people-planet/greenskies-community-fund-autumn-2023/.