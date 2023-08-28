After 35 years in dentistry, 16 of them in the island, Alexia Hewett has decided to retire at the end of August from her A D Hewett Dental Practice based in Bucks Road, Douglas.
Mrs Hewett said: ‘It has been a pleasure to serve an ever growing patient base over the past years and I will have fond memories of my time at the practice, whilst enjoying a more relaxing lifestyle on our beautiful island.’
She went on: ‘My main consideration whilst planning my retirement was to find a suitable replacement who shares my beliefs and philosophy of providing good clinical dentistry at affordable prices by experienced clinicians.
‘I believe I have found the ideal person in Xavier Porta. Xavi has over 20 years’ experience in all forms of Dentistry and has worked at nearby practices on the Isle of Man since 2016.’
From the beginning of September, Xavi will work alongside his wife Lourdes, who is a qualified dental nurse, taking over Alexia’s patients and those of Ian Wain, who has also taken this opportunity to retire, whilst long established Associate Henrik Fabri will remain in Surgery 2.
All prices, including denplan monthly fees, will remain unchanged and patient appointments will automatically be transferred to Xavi.
Any changes to appointment arrangements will be notified directly to patients.