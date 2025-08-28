An island-based charity committed to inspiring and empowering young people particularly girls to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) held its recent open day.
Love Tech say the event, which took place on August 16 at the Manx Museum was a big success.
Held in partnership with Manx National Heritage and sponsored by Hansard Global PLC and Appleby, the free community event delivered a hands-on STEM experience for more than 100 children aged between seven to 14 and their families.
Visitors explored a variety of STEM-based activities including:
• Beginner-friendly coding sessions with Code Club
• Engineering challenges with Young Engineers (IoM)
• Virtual reality headset experiences
• Engaging AI demonstrations with Chris Kissack
• Interactive science experiments with Fun Science
The event is designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and encourage young people to consider exciting futures in STEM-related fields.
Emma Sayle, group sustainability officer at Hansard Global PLC, commented: ‘We’re proud to once again support Love Tech’s Summer Open Day and help create opportunities for young people to explore the exciting world of STEM.
‘It’s an honour to play a part in inspiring the next generation of innovators in the Isle of Man.’
Claire Milne, partner at Appleby and co-founder of Love Tech added: ‘Appleby is passionate about supporting educational initiatives that help equip the island’s young people with the skills and confidence they need to thrive.
‘It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm for STEM from both children and their parents at this year’s event.’
Lynsey Clague, communications manager for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Manx National Heritage were delighted to host Love Tech’s Summer Open Day at the Manx Museum once again.
‘Young people are at the heart of our charity’s work and it was an absolute pleasure to see the museum filled with excitement, exploration and discovery.’
Love Tech would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to its incredible team of volunteer mentors, without whom events like the Summer STEM Open Day simply wouldn’t be possible.
These passionate individuals play a vital role in inspiring the next generation by sharing their time, expertise and enthusiasm for STEM.
The charity is always looking for new mentors to join the community.
If you work in a STEM field and want to help empower and guide the island’s young people, the charity would love to hear from you. Find out more by logging on to https://lovetech.im/mentors/
