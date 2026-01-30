Independent financial advisory firm Edgewater Associates have announced managing director Richard Taylor will retire later this year.
A spokesperson for the Douglas company, which is part of the Manx Financial Group, said: ‘Richard will retire following a distinguished and influential career in financial services.
‘Under Richard’s leadership, Edgewater has strengthened its market position, deepened client trust, and enhanced its organisational capabilities.
‘Known for his principled approach and calm leadership style, he has guided the business through periods of change while ensuring long-term stability and sustainability remained central to the company’s strategy.’
Reflecting on his tenure, Richard notes that the goals he set on his first day as managing director - providing stability, placing customers and regulators at the heart of every decision, and improving profitability - remain among his proudest accomplishments.
‘But my proudest achievement is enhancing the skills and capabilities of the current staff,’ he says.
‘Seeing colleagues become more engaged, more confident, and progress significantly in their professional lives over the last few years has meant the most.
‘Understanding what motivated each person helped identify changes that benefitted both the individual and the business,” he explains.
‘Setting challenging goals for an engaged workforce brings rewards for everyone.’
Richard believes Edgewater’s success is rooted in a simple but powerful principle: listening to people.
‘Companies hire the best people they can - so not listening to them makes no sense. Giving everyone a voice, maximising the potential of existing staff, and recruiting quality people with shared values has been key to our ongoing success.’
His influence has also been felt across Manx Financial Group, where he has championed shared values, collaboration, and a culture built on respect, accountability, and service.
With more than 30 years in financial services, Richard’s experience spans market shifts, regulatory evolution, and organisational transformation.
Beginning his career in accountancy, he developed early instincts for governance, controls, and prudence - principles that continue to guide him.
A mantra from a former managing director, ‘trust is good, control is better,’ remains central to his leadership philosophy.
‘It’s Corporate Governance in a nutshell,’ Richard reflects.
Douglas Grant, chief executive of Manx Financial Group, said: ‘Richard’s leadership has had a positive impact on Edgewater Associates.
‘His steady hand, commitment to strong governance, and unwavering focus on people have shaped a business that is resilient, values-driven, and exceptionally well positioned for the future.
‘Richard leaves behind a team that is stronger because of him and a culture that reflects his integrity and professionalism.
‘On behalf of the Board and the entire Group, I thank him sincerely for his outstanding service and wish him every happiness in his retirement.’
As Richard prepares for retirement, he is looking forward to dedicating more time to friends, family, and the island community he has called home for more than three decades.
‘Spending more quality time with those who have supported me, especially if a golf course is involved is number one. But the island has given me so much, and I’m looking forward to supporting the community in new ways.’