Manx Utilities is emphasising the importance of responsible behaviour at the island’s reservoir sites, noting that these areas are valued by visitors and the community.
The organisation recognises that many dog owners already act responsibly and is asking for everyone’s cooperation in maintaining safe, clean and welcoming spaces for all visitors, while also protecting the island’s drinking water resources.
Daily inspections by Manx Utilities staff have recorded an increase in dog waste being left at several reservoir sites, particularly at Clypse, Kerrowdhoo and Cringle Reservoirs. Cringle Reservoir has been identified as the most affected.
These reservoir sites are popular recreational areas, but some also form part of the island’s operational drinking water supply.
Clypse and Kerrowdhoo Reservoirs play a vital role in providing high-quality drinking water, and maintaining clean catchment areas is essential to safeguarding water quality for the public.
A MU spokesperson added: ‘Dog walkers are being reminded to clean up after their pets using the bags and bins provided.
‘Visitors are also asked to keep dogs under effective control at all times, especially when walking multiple dogs, and to ensure dogs do not enter the reservoir water for both hygiene and safety reasons.
‘Uncollected dog waste can contaminate catchment areas and negatively affect other visitors’ enjoyment of the sites.
‘Manx Utilities is calling on all dog owners, including professional dog walkers, to remain vigilant and help maintain clean and safe reservoir environments for everyone.
‘In response to the increase in fouling, temporary notices will be placed at reservoir entrances, and additional signage will be installed around reservoir banks to reinforce the requirement to pick up after dogs.’