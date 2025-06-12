The owners of Wine Down, a well-known restaurant, wine bar and independent wine shop in central Douglas, have confirmed they have put the business up for sale.
Located on Duke Street, restaurant and shop has operated since August 2018 and has built a loyal customer base. It offers a combined food and retail experience, with a wide selection of wines and a menu based on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
In a recent advert published in the Manx Independent newspaper, the owners said: ‘This is a unique opportunity to buy Wine Down, arguably the best restaurant in Douglas.
‘Wine Down is not just a restaurant – it is also a vibrant wine shop which offers the chance to buy wine either to drink in or take away.
‘An island-wide delivery service of both food and wine is provided to both private and trade customers.’
The advert added that the business runs regular food and wine pairing events, with potential for growth through increased social media promotion.
The business lists more than 300 wines in-store at any given time, with a broader selection of more than 400 available.
The sale includes the current or amended lease, all fixtures and fittings, and equipment. Stock is to be valued separately, and the coffee machine is excluded as it is leased.
According to the notice, the business has been profitable since its launch and carries no debts.
In a public statement shared on social media, owners Anne and Roy confirmed the decision to explore a sale and described it as ‘very difficult’.
They said: ‘This has been a very difficult decision that we have made after seven years of building something we are incredibly proud of. It is a decision made purely on the grounds of health and work-life balance.’
The couple said their current focus remains on supporting staff, maintaining service for customers, and ensuring any future transition protects the legacy of the business.
‘Our focus remains on ensuring continuity, supporting our team, and delivering value to our loyal customers. Any transition would be made with the long-term legacy of the business in mind.
‘We are incredibly grateful to our employees, partners, and customers who have made this journey possible,’ they added.
They also stressed that Wine Down is continuing to trade as normal.
‘We are definitely not closing down,’ the statement said.
Enquiries regarding the sale are being handled by Whittles Law and can be directed to [email protected].