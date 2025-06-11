Gales Fayre on Peveril Road, a familiar name in the west of the island, has been listed for sale by its current owners, who announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday evening.
The shop was sold in July last year and reopened in August following a refurbishment. It has changed hands several times in recent years.
The business is being sold with all appliances included, although the asking price has not been disclosed.
Locals have expressed surprise at the move, with the store having become a regular stop for many since its relaunch.
No details have been shared about when the shop might close or what’s next for the site.