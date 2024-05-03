Tom continues ‘I am very happy in the Isle of Man: we are a very friendly and welcoming island; the scenery is beautiful and there’s a great sense of community. It’s also important to remember there is a world outside and it helps to get off the island on a regular basis. Luckily, we have clients all over the world so there are plenty of opportunities for us to visit them and also to find new clients to look after. The Isle of Man is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family but there’s a big, international world out there for us as well.’